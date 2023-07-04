Podcast: Happy Independence Day!

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! On today's special episode, show regular and amateur historian, Craig Kidd, marks the holiday with a reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Adopted on July 4, 1776, the Decleration is the founding document of our United States. It declared to the world that the 13 colonies would henceforth regard themselves as independent and no longer subject the the British colonial rule.
We honor our nation's birthday with what we hope to be a new tradition on the podcast. Take a moment to honor the bravery that our nation's founding fathers showed by declaring themselves and generations to come free and equal.
