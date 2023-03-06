 Skip to main content
Podcast: Happy Crossover Day!

Today on The Georgia Politics Podcast, we celebrate Crossover Day!

Crossover Day at the Georgia Capitol is the day that pending legislation must pass in either chamber of the state legislature and “cross over” to the other chamber or it dies this session (kind of).

Preston, Craig and Megan highlight some of the bills they have been keeping an eye on this session and discuss where they stand. There have been some surprises, head scratchers, and some very on message moments in this session that lend plenty of fodder for discussion for today’s episode, half way through our 4th session we’ve covered as a podcast.

Underhyped/OverhypedPlay-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!

