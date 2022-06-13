Podcast: Hail from - to be or have been native to or a resident of

Kicking off the show today is a discussion on a few runoffs we have here in Georgia before the race to November begins. There are four notable nominations left to be determined for the Democratic Lieutenant Governor candidate, 6th District Republican nominee, 10th Congressional District Republican nominee, and the Democratic candidate for the Secretary of State race. What dynamics are in play for what will almost certainly be a low turnout runoff, and importantly, who will win?
Next up, the now 7th District Democratic nominee, Lucy McBath, saw her federal red flag bill pass in the House last week as part of a surge in Democratic bills after the shooting in Uvalde. What's the current state of play for gun reform bills in Georgia politics?
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Megan Gordon-Kane @meganlaneg
Preston Thompson @pston3
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol