Podcast: Gurtler Alert!

The field is set. Qualifying for this November’s elections in Georgia ended Friday at noon with candidates getting their names on the ballot up until the last minute. The panel goes through the highlights and talk at length about the number of candidates and what it might mean for each party.
Next up, we get into some legislation as the House passed its version of “Constitutional Carry” on Friday, and with it, an all-time “Gurtler Alert!” from Rep. Josh McLaurin.
When we talk to you next, crossover day will have come and gone, so be sure to tune in next time for a run down of which bills still have a chance at passing, and which didn’t make it through one of the chambers.
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Megan Gordon-Kane @meganlaneg
Preston Thompson @pston3
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol