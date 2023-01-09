Podcast: GOP civil war in the US House (?)

On The Georgia Politics Podcast, we dive into the marathon vote for Speaker of the US House and what we can expect now that Kevin McCarthy has finally prevailed.
We knew there would be some drama for this one when the GOP red wave didn’t happen in November and party hardliners gained more leverage in the tightly divided congress, but I don’t think anyone could have anticipated what played out these last few days.
After Kevin McCarthy failed to secure a majority of the votes cast on the first ballot, including holdout Andrew Clyde, from Georgia’s 9th Congressional District, we witnessed another 14 rounds of voting and republicans nearly came to blows (literally) on the House floor, before McCarthy secured the gavel. Remarkably, perhaps, Georgia’s other oft controversial congressman – Marjorie Taylor Greene – was not among the Matt Gaetz coalition and was Team McCarthy from the get-go. More on that later?
To wrap the show, we touch on a topic that we didn’t get a chance to cover before the news broke and our panel took a holiday, and that is Stacey Abrams’s TikTok Hype House. If you missed this story, we found out that Stacey Abrams 2022 gubernatorial campaign is about $1 million in debt and we are now learning about some lucrative (and perhaps foolish) campaign expenditures. Including, and most notably, a “TikTok hype house” the campaign rented in a luxurious Midtown Atlanta neighborhood.
What does this tell us about they Stacey Abrams comeback bid and the democratic party’s approach more generally to making gains in the state?
All that and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
