Joining Megan on this special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast is Cindy Battles, Policy & Engagement Director for The Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda.
Georgia is in the middle of a redistricting year and its legislature will soon convene for a special session to determine the boundaries of state senate and house districts for the next 10 years. Megan and Cindy discuss some of the history behind this process, and what Georgia’s citizens can expect going forward.
They also discuss many of the nuances of gerrymandering, why they say it is a problem, and how to address it through legislation and activism.
At the end of the show, Cindy recommends three books. They are:
Redistricting: The most political activity in America
Unrigged: How Americans are battling back to save democracy
And for more information:
Georgia Redistricting Alliance
