Podcast: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr

Joining The Georgia Politics Podcast today is Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to talk about law enforcement in Georgia.

Attorney General Carr gets into the nitty gritty of his office and what he’s accomplished since being appointed by former Governor Nathan Deal in 2016 and then elected in 2018.

The show dives into his work to suppress gang violence in the state, stop human trafficking, and his thoughts on the 2022 election outcomes.

We get an update on his office’s involvement in the U.S. Justice Department’s suit against SB 202 and why he thinks he has a winning case.

Sponsored Sell or renovate? Find out what to do with your home. Take the "Sell or Renovate" quiz and you'll be entered to win a Big Green Egg! Take the Quiz

All that and more on today’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.

Connect with Attorney General Carr on Twitter @ChrisCarr_Ga

Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod

Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.

#gapol