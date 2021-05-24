A lot to cover in this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast as Preston takes a seat in the host chair while Jeffrey is out on a well deserved vacation.
Governor Brian Kemp has now officially launched his re-election campaign. What position is he starting in politically? Also, his assumed Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams has NOT announced a rematch campaign. What is she waiting for?
Also for Brian Kemp, an effort from some state Republican chapters to admonish the Governor failed (for the most part), but the AJC has reported that the GOP meetings are seeing some new faces at local meetings. So what’s the current state of the GOP at this point given our new national leadership?
Getting into the nitty gritty, the panel discuss the current unemployment benefits model which has recipients making just over $15 an hour for a 40 hour work week. Those recipients are required to make three reportable potential job contacts per week. Is this a political football or a legitimate economic issue?
Candidate Corner, Overhyped or Underhyped?, and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
Here is the link to the New York Times “Do You Live in a Political Bubble?” project that the panel use for the end of show game: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/04/30/opinion/politics/bubble-politics.html
