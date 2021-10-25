On the podcast today, Preston is back in the host chair and joined by Craig and Megan to discuss a wide ranging slate of topics including: Geoff Duncan in New Hampshire promoting a book, Bee Nguyen arrested in DC at a voting rights protest, Raphael Warnock’s eye popping fundraising numbers, the state of the Gary Black and Herschel Walker race, and the Atlanta Chapter of the NAACP essentially endorsing anyone but Kasim Reed.
Candidate Corner, Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
