Podcast: Fulton County's $2 billion problem

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! On the show today we discuss the release of the Fulton County special purpose grand jury report and the $2 billion problem that is the need for a new Fulton County jail.
Grand Jury Recommendations
The Fulton County special purpose grand jury report in the case of the 2020 election was released last week. It included recommendations to charge 39 individuals in connection with the attempt to overturn the election, of which Fani Willis narrowed down to 19. The grand jury recommended charges for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, and former Georgia U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Does this show a measured process for the Fulton County DA’s office? What does this mean for the futures of former Senators Perdue and Loeffler?
Fulton County Jail
6 inmates have died in 6 weeks at the Fulton County Jail as the county faces a crisis situation. Also, the AJC released a special report this week on juvenile sentencing practices in Georgia. Quoting from the report: “Georgia has seen a 100% increase in its number of juvenile lifers — young people, under 18, sentenced to life without parole — since 2012 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the sentence should be reserved for the rarest of cases.”
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
