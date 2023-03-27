Podcast: From Professor to Candidate with Jeff Auerbach

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! On the show today, we are joined by Professor Jeff Auerbach to talk about his transition from Political Science Professor to Political Candidate in the 2022 election cycle.
Professor Auerbach talks about what led him to considering a run for office, how he was recruited and who helped him make the decision that it was a good idea to throw his name in the political ring.
He was the Democratic nominee in an Athens area district that was gerrymandered to favor the Republican candidate. So, did he think he had a chance at winning, and what tactics did he employ to give him a better chance at victory in November general?
After he and Preston talk about the particulars of his race, they get into what it takes for candidates to win at a local level, what sorts of institutional support is available, and what questions a candidate should be able to answer before deciding to run.
