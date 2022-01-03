It’s our year end episode! Preston is joined by Megan and Craig to discuss the most underrated and overrated political stories of 2021.
But first, the panel kick things off by discussing the passing of longtime Georgia legislator and US Senator, Johnny Isakson. Isakson served as a Georgia Representative, State Senator, Congressperson, and Senator. How will he be remembered?
A special year end Play-Along-At-Home segment and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
