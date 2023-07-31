 Skip to main content
Podcast: Facts don’t care about your feelings

Welcome to the Georgia Politics Podcast! On the show today, we get into the defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani and a Cobb County teacher reads a book to her class.

Rudy Giuliani Admits to False Statements

Facing a defamation lawsuit, Giuliani filed a motion this week saying he was no longer contesting accusations that he made false statements about Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss – two Fulton County workers he wrongly accused of committing voter fraud. Is this part of a larger reckoning with 2020, or is that too hopeful?

Back to School

Georgia students are heading back to school this week, as a Cobb County teacher will soon defend herself for reading her fifth graders a book that challenges gender norms. It’s a good time to check in with the politics of education in Georgia. 

Underhyped/OverhypedPlay-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!

