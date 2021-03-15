It is a lively episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast as Jeffrey sits down with Preston, Megan and Craig sit down to discuss the latest in Georgia politics.
To quick off the show the panel discuss the biggest piece of political news and its implications for Georgia – the passage of the American Recovery Act recently signed into law by President Biden. A little over $8 billion dollars is headed to Georgia in state and local funds and most Georgians will be receiving a $1,400 stimulus check in the coming days.
Under the Gold Dome the Georgia Legislature has officially crossed over, which means any bills that did not get passage out of one of the chambers (technically) must wait until next session for future consideration. The most notable bills are of course HB 531 and SB 241, both elections and voting related bills that crossed over without any Democratic support.
Lastly, the panel discusses a rare moment of unified bipartisanship when HB 470, a bill that would revise the state’s citizen’s arrest law, passed the House in a 173-0 vote.
