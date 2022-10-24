Podcast: Early voting is underway in Georgia!

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! We hope you are part of the 816,000 people who have already voted early. If you aren’t – go vote!
And that’s exactly where we kick off the show today. The state has already seen several turnout records in early voting this year with 816,000 people having cast their ballots already, compared to the 500,000 during the same time period in 2018. Of those who have already voted early, 16% did not vote at all in 2022. The panel discuss what these early numbers mean, and what, if any conclusion we can draw from the effects of SB 201, the voting bill that Democrats lambasted as voter suppression.
In other news, Stacey Abrams is under fire yet again for a statement she made regarding the economic impact of the Dobbs decision during an interview on MSNBC. She said, “Let's be clear. Having children is why you're worried about your price for gas. It's why you're concerned about how much food costs. For women, this is not a reductive issue. You can't divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child. It's important for us to be having both conversations. We don't have the luxury of reducing it or separating them out. But we also have to talk about what a governor can do: A governor can address housing prices. A governor can address the cost of education. A governor can put money in the pockets of everyday hardworking Georgians instead of giving tax cuts to the wealthy." Misstatement, or did she say what she meant? The panel discuss.
Also, David Perdue emptied his campaign account this week and wrote a sizable check to Brian Kemp’s Super PAC. Is all forgiven?
Lastly, Barack Obama is coming to town! Noticeably absent is President Joe Biden. Why?
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
