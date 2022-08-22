Podcast: Do the means justify the ends?

It’s a mailbag episode on today’s installment of The Georgia Politics Podcast!
We appreciate all the feedback and listener questions we get from our pod peeps, so from time to time we try to spend some time on air answering some of the questions you all send our way. We got some great one this episode, as we touch on the status of the PSC elections, the Fulton County investigation of Donald Trump, ballot referenda in Georgia and much more.
To cap the show, we play a Back-To-School edition of Play-Along-At-Home and get thoroughly embarrassed.
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Megan Gordon @meganlaneg
Preston Thompson @pston3
Hans Appen @hansappen
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol