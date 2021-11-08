On the podcast today, Hans guest hosts alongside Craig and Megan to discuss a busy two weeks in politics.
The Atlanta mayoral race has turned to a runoff…and Kasim Reed is not in it. After a surprising third place finish, the former mayor is on the outside looking in as Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens place one and two in last November’s general election.
Elsewhere in Georgia, we saw wider than expected margins in notable mayoral and city council races, particularly in the suburbs. Craig reasons that this is a reflection of Republican strength and poor candidate recruitment from democrats.
Finally, the show turns to the election night results in Virginia and New Jersey, where Democrats lost huge ground compared to the 2020 Presidential results. In Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin upset Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe in the Governors race and are favored to take back the house of delegates when absentee and mail in votes are finalized. In New Jersey, a typically Democratic stronghold, incumbent Governor Phil Murphy held off a challenge from Republican Jack Ciattarelli in a state that saw Joe Biden win by 16 points. What does this mean for the 2022 midterms across the country, but specifically here in Georgia, where Sen. Raphael Warnock is running for a full term?
Candidate Corner, Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
