Podcast: Democrats fall in love, Republicans fall in line

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! On today’s show, the focus is on the June 30th fundraising numbers for Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp, and yet more bad news surrounding Herschel Walker.
First up, the numbers from the June 30th fundraising deadline have come in, and the candidates are breaking all sorts of records. Abrams has raked in $50 million dollars since announcing her campaign, with $22 million coming in the last two months alone, and Governor Kemp has brought in over $22 million in total. These numbers are due is in large part to a bill passed last session that effectively allows candidates to skirt most campaign finance regulations by establishing their own coordinated committees. Should Brian Kemp be worried?
And in other news, the Walker campaign has had bad news after bad news over the last few weeks, and it looks like it’s starting to take its toll. Most recently the left leaning outlet Daily Beast obtained texts from the campaign painting a tumultuous behind the scenes picture, and one staffer even noted Walker spits out falsehoods like he’s breathing. Will any of it stick?
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
