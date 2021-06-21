On the show today Preston is joined by Craig and Megan to discuss a wide range of political issues.
Up first, the panel touch on the announcement that occurred RIGHT after the recording of the last episode: Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black entering the race to challenge incumbent US Senator Raphael Warnock (D) in the 2022 election.
In other election news, there were two special elections in Georgia to discuss. One for HD34, vacated by Rep. Bert Reeves. Devan Seabaugh (Rep) and Priscilla Smith (Dem) advance to runoff. Surprisingly the Kennesaw Councilmember David Blinkhorn only pulled 12 percent of the vote. The two Republicans pulled a total of just under 60 percent of the vote.
Also, HD156 is advancing to a runoff between two Republicans, Leesa Hagan and Wally Sapp.
Both elections will be held on July 13th.
And finally, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is entering the race to get his old job back after current mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she would not be seeking re-election.
Redistricting meetings have begun, the state GOP had its annual conference, and the panel play Overhyped/Underhyped and Play Along-At-Home.
All that and more on this episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Megan Gordon-Kane @meganlaneg
Preston Thompson @pston3
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol