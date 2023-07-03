Podcast: Court-A-Palooza

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! This week on the show we talk about the history making decisions of the Supreme Court and their effects in Georgia and across the country.
Last week, the court reached their decisions in Biden v. Nebraska, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard. All three cases will leave a lasting impact on the country and our politics for many years to come.
The panel get into the details and debate the various elements of the court’s decisions. It’s a long and detail oriented show, so we run out of time for Overhyped/Underhyped and Play-Along-At-Home, but I think you’ll enjoy an issues oriented debate on the merits of the recent decisions.
