Joining Megan on the show today for a special episode is the Executive Director of Georgia Conservation Voters, Brionté McCorkle, to discuss environmental justice issues.
As always, Megan kicks off the show with the basics to help set the stage for the listeners on exactly what climate justice is and what politicians are or are not doing to initiate progress toward a more equitable climate future.
And who should be responsible for slowing climate change and lowering pollution? We as individuals often feel the need to shoulder that responsibility, but Brionté and Megan discuss why its just not that simple.
All that and much more on today’s special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
More Information:
Book: Project Drawdown
Website: Drawdown Georgia
Connect with Georgia Conservation Voters (GCV) ONLINE
On Twitter @GCVoters
On Instagram @gcvoters
On Facebook @gcvoters
