Joining Megan for this special episode on the role of civil disobedience in our political discourse is Kareem El-Hosseiny, Government Affairs Director for the Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).
The episode is a direct result of discussion had on a panel episode a few weeks back when Rep. Bee Nguyen was arrested in Washington, D.C. protesting a lack of movement on voting legislation. Craig and Megan got into a back and forth on the role of civil disobedience in today’s political environment, and whether it was helpful or effective. Megan promised a special episode to dive into the topic, and here we are!
Kareem and Megan discuss all things civil disobedience from how its defined, how it has evolved, and whether it is an effective tool for making progress on issues.
All that and more on today’s special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast!
About Kareem:
Originally from Ohio, Kareem El-Hosseiny is a government relations expert, seasoned community organizer, and political advocacy trainer. With a degree in Political Science and International Relations, he has a deep understanding of policy combined with skills in political organizing, strategic planning, and team building. At CAIR-Georgia, Kareem serves to bridge the gap between policy making and community engagement.
In the past, Kareem joined the movement for democracy in the streets of Egypt, advocated for meaningful change in policy in Congress, and served on a number of political campaigns to mobilize voters. He also coordinated a legislative campaign to free a wrongfully imprisoned Muslim. In December of 2020, Kareem led CAIR Georgia’s first ever civic engagement field team.
