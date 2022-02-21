Podcast: Candidate Corner - Jake Evans, Republican candidate for the 6th Congressional District

Joining The Georgia Politics Podcast today is Jake Evans, Rupublican candidate for the 6th Congressional District.
Jake talks about his upbringing in Georgia Republican politics, his legal career, why he's running for office, and much more.
#gapol
The Georgia Politics Podcast will interview as many candidates as time permits before the November election. Our goal is to give voters the information they need in order to make informed decisions on election day.
