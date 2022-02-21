 Skip to main content
Podcast: Candidate Corner - Jake Evans, Republican candidate for the 6th Congressional District

Joining The Georgia Politics Podcast today is Jake Evans, Rupublican candidate for the 6th Congressional District.

Jake talks about his upbringing in Georgia Republican politics, his legal career, why he's running for office, and much more. 

Connect with Jake Evans

On Twitter @JakeEvansGA

On Facebook @JakeEvansGA

OnInstagram @jakeevansga

The Georgia Politics Podcast will interview as many candidates as time permits before the November election. Our goal is to give voters the information they need in order to make informed decisions on election day.

If you are a candidate that would like to appear on the show, email georgiapolitics(a)appenmedia.com.