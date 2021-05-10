It is a jam packed show this week as the panel discusses a wide range of topics from polling results, changes to Stone Mountain, candidate updates and more.
AJC produced a poll recently that covered a wide range of topics important to Georgia, and the show kicks off discussion on the results. The polls questions dealt with topics like Major League Baseball moving the All-Star Game out of Georgia, the state’s new elections reform bill and corporate activism.
Candidate Corner: Megan and Preston introduce the show’s new ‘Candidate Corner” segment by briefly touching on Georgia House Rep. Bee Nguyen (D) entry into the 2022 race for Secretary of State and two June special elections for a house seats in Vidalia and Cobb County.
Megan also introduces the proposed changes to Stone Mountain’s park, a result of the recent appointment of a new leader for its governing body.
And in big political news, with plenty of possible implications, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that she will not be seeking a second term as mayor. What’s next for her, the race to replace her in Atlanta, and why is she leaving? The crew discuss.
Lastly, the show ends with two new segments: “Overhyped or Underhyped” and “Play Along at Home”.
All that and more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
Connect with us on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Jeffrey Albertson @ja1bertson
Megan Gordon-Kane @meganlaneg
Preston Thompson @pston3
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol