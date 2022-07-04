Podcast: An interview with Senator Mack Mattingly, Part 1

Joining Craig on The Georgia Politics is former U.S. Senator Mack Mattingly. In 1981, Senator Mattingly became the first Republican to serve Georgia in the Senate since Reconstruction in the 1870s. He served one term from 1981-1987.
The focus of Part 1 of this 2 part interview is the Senator's dramatic and unexpected defeat of Senator Herman Talmadge in 1980. The campaign was part of a red wave that resulted in Republicans taking control of the Senate for the first time since 1955. Craig also asks about the role the media played in the campaign, critical "new voters" Republicans gained, and the Senator's success in attracting African American voters to his campaign.
Senator Mattingly also discusses his term in the Senate, his committee work and his reflections about his colleagues and other key political players he met during his term. During Craig's "lightning round," Senator Mattingly shares personal anecdotes about some of the more famous Senators of the time including Bob Dole, Joe Biden and Gary Hart.
Part 2 of this interview will cover the Senator's time at NATO Headquarters in Brussels and his Ambassadorship to the Seychelles Islands. The Senator also discusses his role in building the modern Georgia Republican party in the 1960s and 1970s and his personal relationships with such noteworthy Republicans as Newt Gingrich, Bo Callaway, Paul Coverdell and John Linder. He also recounts the role of the 1964 Presidential campaign in Georgia of Barry Goldwater and the key issues that established the GOP as a true 2nd party in the state.
Clips
Candidate Mack Mattingly’s 1980 campaign ad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rx6tfDrJdD4
Ted Koppel reports that candidate Mack Mattingly lost his Senate race (1:35-2:15): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIMuqG-1KMY
Ted Koppel reports that candidate Mack Mattingly actually won his Senate race (9:30-10:20): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuhDhqm6UGU&t=1358s
Senator Mack Mattingly gets a mention in President Ronald Reagan’s 1985 State of the Union speech (19:45-20:08): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnbQc9NHXJM&t=1293s
