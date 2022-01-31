It’s a jam-packed show today as the crew jump into updates on this year’s legislative session, starting with the Speaker’s mental health bill. It is destined for bipartisan support, but what roadblocks may still stand in its way?
Sen. Jeff Mullis is backpedaling on a bill he introduced (with 17 co-sponsors) that would have effectively banned public schools from requiring vaccines. He says he got bad legal advice, and it was intended to address Covid vaccine mandates, but some on the panel aren’t buying it.
And last up for session – for now – is the shenanigans happening in Gwinnett County, which show regular Craig Kidd describes as an exercise in raw political power. What’s next for the bill, and do can Democrats in Gwinnett do anything to stop it?
The last topic of the day involves a recent AJC poll that shows that a majority of Georgians are not in favor of the Governor’s proposal for constitutional carry, and would prefer that Roe v. Wade stand as is. But is it bad news for the Governor? The panel discuss.
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
