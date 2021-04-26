On the show this week Jeffrey is joined by Craig and Megan to discuss a Georgia death row inmate who was seeking execution by firing squad, Stone Mountain's first black chairman of the board, the George Floyd trial and much more.
Michael Nance was sentenced to death by a Gwinnett County jury in 2002 for fatally shooting 43-year-old Gabor Balogh when he resisted giving up his car to Nance. Nance doesn’t deny his crime or argue his sentence, but claims that his veins are too narrow to attempt a lethal injection execution without excruciating pain. Instead, he requested a death by firing squad. Last week a federal appeals court in Atlanta refused to reconsider an earlier ruling that denied the request.
Also on the show, the panel discuss Governor Brian Kemp’s appointment of Rev. Abraham Mosley of Athens to chair the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, a state board that oversees the park and its confederate memorial. He is the first African-American to serve in the role and comes to the position during a time of increasing public protest regarding the memorial.
Lastly, the panel discuss the biggest piece of political news of the week in the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd last summer.
All that and more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
