Podcast: A referendum on the past; a ticket to the future

Professor Stone is back on The Georgia Politics Podcast to talk about the history of midterm elections.
Next week, America will decide thousands of congressional and state legislative races and Republicans are largely expected to have a good night. Craig and Professor Stone discuss how previous midterm elections, notably 1982 and 1994, shaped American politics and defined the changing landscape of American sentiment for incumbent political parties.
Clips Used in This Episode
1994 – Representative Gingrich on the Congressional Transition
2018 - Nancy Pelosi speaks after Democrats win House control
1982 – Election Night Coverage on NBC
1950 – American Election Roundup
About Professor Adam Stone
Adam Stone is an Associate Professor of Political Science and Associate Department Chair for Social Sciences at the Alpharetta Campus of Georgia State University’s Perimeter College. Adam was born in San Francisco, California, and he grew up in Los Gatos, California. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and earned a Master of Arts degree in Politics from Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Professor Stone has followed politics since his childhood. His “first” election commentary and analysis were delivered in 1966, 56 years ago, at the age of four. He is in his thirty-first year of teaching at Perimeter College. His areas of research and writing include the U.S. Courts of Appeals, the Electoral College, Presidential Greatness, Southern Politics, and Georgia Politics. His most recent research examines U.S. Senate confirmation votes for nominees to the federal Courts of Appeals. Adam was a contestant on the Jeopardy! episode that aired on May 20, 2019. He came in third and the game was won by “Jeopardy!” James Holtzhauer, the second greatest player in the history of the game.
