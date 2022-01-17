The show kicks off this week with a discussion on President Biden and Vice President Harris’s trip last week to Georgia to show their support for voting rights legislation and ending the filibuster to make it happen. The reception was at best mixed, with voting rights group boycotting the event and Georgia’s own Stacey Abrams absent due to a scheduling conflict. What does it all mean? Was the reception a reflection of President Biden, the appetite to reform the filibuster or pass voting rights legislation, or something different?
Next up, Governor Kemp delivered the annual “State of the State” address, where he laid out his plans for upcoming budget discussions. What was included? What was missing? The panel discuss.
And last week, the Legislative session kicked off under the gold dome. The panel do a quick wrap-up of the issues that are likely to come up.
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
