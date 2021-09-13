On the podcast this week, the panel discuss the Supreme Court’s decision on the Texas abortion law, and President Biden’s new plan to combat the spread of COVID-19.
A big piece of political news that could have long lasting implications is the Supreme Court’s decision NOT to issue a stay for the Texas bill (SB 8) that limits abortions to under 6 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest. The panel discuss what the decision means and what possible implications it could have for Georgia and its own abortion laws.
Next up the panel discuss the latest plan from President Biden to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes mandatory vaccination for all federal employees and directing the Department of Labor to mandate vaccinations for employees of businesses with more than 100 employees or weekly testing.
Also on the show, a brief Candidate Corner segment, Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
