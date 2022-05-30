Podcast: 50th anniversary of assassination attempt on George Wallace

Welcome to Part II of The History of Politics Podcast!
Joining the show again today is Professor Adam Stone, an associate professor of political science at the Alpharetta Campus of Georgia State University’s Perimeter College. He and Craig sit down this time to discuss another 50th anniversary – this time for the assassination attempt of Alabama Governor and Presidential candidate George Wallace.
Professor Stone and Craig discuss the political events of the era that led up to the attempt and the political consequences afterward. Wallace was and continues to be a controversial figure in American politics, but his story and the events of that fateful day are important and interesting none the less.
About Professor Adam Stone
Adam Stone is an Associate Professor of Political Science and Associate Department Chair for Social Sciences at the Alpharetta Campus of Georgia State University’s Perimeter College. Adam was born in San Francisco, California, and he grew up in Los Gatos, California. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and earned a Master of Arts degree in Politics from Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Professor Stone has followed politics since his childhood. His “first” election commentary and analysis were delivered in 1966, 56 years ago, at the age of four. He is in his thirty-first year of teaching at Perimeter College. His areas of research and writing include the U.S. Courts of Appeals, the Electoral College, Presidential Greatness, Southern Politics, and Georgia Politics. His most recent research examines U.S. Senate confirmation votes for nominees to the federal Courts of Appeals. Adam was a contestant on the Jeopardy! episode that aired on May 20, 2019. He came in third and the game was won by “Jeopardy!” James Holtzhauer, the second greatest player in the history of the game.
