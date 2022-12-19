Podcast: 2022 Year-In-Review

And that’s a wrap, folks! On The Georgia Politics Podcast today, the panel gets together one last time in 2022 to recount the year’s biggest story lines.
From Dobbs to midterms and Gov. Kemp and Sec. Raffesnperger, relive some of the biggest moments from 2022 and the lessons learned along the way. Is money out of control in politics? If people don’t think it is, we’re not sure when they’ll ever change their minds. The red wave didn’t happen, but was it really just a matter of bad expectations setting?
As you might imagine, there are some differing opinions on how important some of these story lines really were, or why they were important, but everyone agrees that we had plenty to talk about on The Georgia Politics Podcast and that will no doubt remain the same in 2023. Thanks everyone for another great year, and we look forward to returning to your podcast feeds in 2023 for Season 4 and our legislative preview.
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
