On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the panel gather to share some of their thoughts on where they were when they first heard the news and in what ways it changed America.
They offer their thoughts on how the recent withdrawal from the Afghanistan war puts this anniversary in perspective and how there could be generational differences to the perception of that infamous day, America’s 20 year occupation of Afghanistan, and our country’s role in the world.
Most importantly, we remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001 and send all first responders our prayers and gratitude for their service to our communities and this country.
