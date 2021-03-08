In today’s special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast, Preston sits down with Georgia State House Rep. Josh McLaurin (District 51) to discuss criminal justice reform.
Preston asks about the bills that Rep. McLaurin is currently involved with that would change the way we think about and approach questions about sentencing, probation, and more.
One bill, HB 335, would restrict probation to 24 months and end probation for life.
Rep. McLaurin talks about why he is focused on this issue and what it will take for more legislators to join him and see reform through to its finish.
