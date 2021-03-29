It’s been a busy week in Georgia politics and Jeffrey is joined by the usual crew to discuss the latest goings on.
They kick off the shop with GOP challenges for Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger as Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga 10th) and former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle have announced they are running and the buzz is that Brian Kemp may face a primary challenge from Herschel Walker.
Next up, the discussion turns to SB202, the sweeping election bill that passed and was signed by Governor Kemp last week. The panel discuss the process, response and the arrest of Rep. Park Cannon who was handcuffed after knocking on the Governor’s door in an attempt to witness the bill’s signing.
The panel wraps up with a look forward at what to expect next under the Gold Dome before the session wraps.
All that and more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
