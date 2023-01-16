2023 Legislative Session Preview

On The Georgia Politics Podcast this week, we preview the 2023 legislative session for Georgia’s state government.
Newly re-elected Governor Brian Kemp gave a rundown of his legislative priorities at a recent Eggs & Issues breakfast put on by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. In it, he detailed his continued focus on economic expansion and highlighted his priority to give Georgia teachers and state employees another raise.
The Georgia House of Representatives unanimously named Jon Burns its next Speaker. What can we expect from the new Speaker in the wake of Speaker Ralston’s long tenure over the chamber?
Also new to the position, newly elected Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones gave a speech of his own where he seemingly didn’t make any waves. The session is young however, and we’ll see how he manages to steer the chamber where Republicans hold more of a strangle on the legislation that comes out of it.
There are a ton of issues and bills that we expect to see out of this session, and we go over a number of them, but by and large we expect a comparatively tame session as compared to the last few. That being said, we’ve been wrong before!
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on today’s episode!
