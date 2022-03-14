Podcast: Zach Blend

Goshen Valley CEO Zach Blend joins Ben on this week's episode of The Ben Burnett Show.
Goshen is a boys ranch in northern Cherokee County that works to make a difference in the lives of youth experiencing foster care.
Zach come on to share how the foundation got started, his vision for its growth and what it means to show up in the life of a young person.
