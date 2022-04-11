Podcast: Russell McMurry

It's transportation week here on The Ben Burnett Show. That's why our guest is Russell McMurry, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Ben talks to Russell about GDOT, how he got into the work he does now and what it means to have great relationships with local (and federal) agencies.
Tune in if you like infrastructure projects, drove on a street this week or just want to put a voice to the face of traffic. (Just kidding about that last part.)
