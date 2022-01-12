Podcast Preview: Faith Freedom and Firearms

We have a few rules on The Ben Burnett Show. The first is to admit nothing. The second is don't say too much. The third? God Bless Ball Ground.
There's a great batch of guests lined up for Season 5 of The Show. Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison starts us off, followed by Shane Hazel, Lamar Wakefield and Kevin Tanner. That just gets us through February. Then half a dozen more (very) special guests will join Ben in the studio to talk about his favorite things: luxury and sunshine. And trains. Don't forget about the trains.
