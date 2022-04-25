Podcast: Misti Martin

Misti Martin knows Cherokee County. She also knows how to drive economic development. So it's no surprise she's a great fit as… president of the Cherokee Office of Economic Development.
What exactly *is* economic development? How do development authorities work? What impacts have COVID had on employment and office space? To find the answers, Ben Burnett goes to the best. Misti comes in the studio to fill in the blanks and explain what makes Cherokee County an attractive place to set up shop.
