Podcast: Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison

Season 5 of The Ben Burnett Show kicks off with Peyton Jamison, Mayor of Milton and the only person in District 21 with zero enemies. He comes on the show to talk horses, form zoning and how long it takes to Uber from Milton to downtown Alpharetta. (Just kidding about that last part.)
Take a listen if you like commercial districts, 30A and public servants who work for the people. And if you don't, well tune in next episode to hear from Shane Hazel. (Again, just kidding about that last part. Shane really is the next guest though.)
Thanks to @chiringaatl for sponsoring the episode.
The Ben Burnett Show is part of the Appen Podcast Network, from Appen Media. Follow @benburnett, @peytonjamison04 and @benburnettshow on Twitter.