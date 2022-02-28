Podcast: Michael Caldwell

Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell joins Ben on this very special episode of The Ben Burnett Show.
The two talk about running for office, how to handle rental developments and whether Disney passes are worth the money.
Of course Ben also asks his five questions and one bonus: how would you feel if a *very* large company was courting your constituents?
The Ben Burnett Show is part of the Appen Podcast Network, from Appen Media. Follow @benburnett and @michaelcaldwell on Twitter. And as always, thanks to @chiringaatl for sponsoring the episode.
