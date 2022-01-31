Podcast: Lamar Wakefield

From Grant Park to Avondale to Georgia Tech, Lamar Wakefield knows Atlanta. The architect of Avalon, The Battery, and more than a few automobile plants comes on the show to teach Ben a thing or two.
Take a listen if you're interested in manufacturing buildings, vertical mixed-use developments, and place-making as a Fortune 500 recruitment tool.
