Podcast: Turnout Tea Leaves

It's Election Eve in Georgia (again)! On The Georgia Politics Podcast, the panel takes a stab at reading into how each side is feeling about their chances.
But first, we welcome in our newest panelist, Daelen Lowry, who you may remember from our “Politics for Dummies” episode. She joins Craig on the Republican side of the coin to give her take on the day’s topics.
Those include, and are focused on the consequential and record breaking early voting numbers for the Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Each side gives their take on what the vibe is like in their camps, and how the strategies have changed leading up to the final days of voting.
Next up, with most of the 2022 election in our rearview mirror, we begin to address the future of the democratic politics in the state. Are we in a post-Stacey Abrams Georgia? If so, what does that look like? Who leads the next iteration of democrats looking to regain control of state politics after decades in the minority?
Underhyped/Overhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much, much more on today’s episode!
