 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Podcast: The Local Option with Dana Barrett

An interview with DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry

This week on The Local Option with Dana Barrett podcast, Fulton County, Georgia Commissioner Dana Barrett sits down with DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry to discuss the Atlanta hospital situation, the ongoing debate over the public safety training center, and everything else DeKalb.

After serving as Mayor of Clarkston, Ted Terry ran for the DeKalb Commission in 2020.

You can follow Dana Barrett on twitter at @TheDanaBarrett, or visit her website electdanabarrett.com. Reach out to her via email at Dana.Barrett@fultoncountyga.gov.

Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.

#gapol