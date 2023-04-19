Podcast: The Local Option with Dana Barrett

This week on The Local Option with Dana Barrett podcast, Fulton County, Georgia Commissioner Dana Barrett sits down with DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry to discuss the Atlanta hospital situation, the ongoing debate over the public safety training center, and everything else DeKalb.
After serving as Mayor of Clarkston, Ted Terry ran for the DeKalb Commission in 2020.
