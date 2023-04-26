Podcast: The Local Option with Dana Barrett - Emergency Jail Funding

This week on The Local Option with Dana Barrett podcast, Fulton County, Georgia Commissioner Dana Barrett discusses the issues currently before the Fulton County Commission.
Commissioner Barrett sits down with her Chief of Staff Preston Thompson to recap a long commission meeting where Fulton County moved forward with the next steps for a new jail, provided emergency assistance to the Sheriff, and encountered issues of decorum.
In May, we'll be back to our usual schedule with episodes on the 10th and 24th.
You can follow Dana Barrett on twitter at @TheDanaBarrett, or visit her website electdanabarrett.com. Reach out to her via email at Dana.Barrett@fultoncountyga.gov.
