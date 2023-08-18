Podcast: The Hard Work of Elections with Stephanie Ali

Welcome to The Local Option podcast! This week we're joined by Stephanie Ali, the Policy Director for the New Georgia Project.
Stephanie comes on to talk about election policy across Georgia, and what recent changes to the law could do to rural counties as they look to fund their elections this year.
Then, we explain Fulton County's decision to go with a flat millage rate for 2023 after much back and forth.
You can check your voter registration here: mvp.sos.ga.gov
You can follow Dana Barrett on twitter at @TheDanaBarrett, or visit her website electdanabarrett.com. Reach out to her via email at Dana.Barrett@fultoncountyga.gov.
