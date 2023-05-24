Podcast: The Fight Over Elections is Local

This week on The Local Option with Dana Barrett podcast, Commissioner Dana Barrett discusses the flurry of activity surrounding the nominations to Chair the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections.
She shares her initial reactions to the nomination of former Commissioner Lee Morris by Chair Robb Pitts, as well as why she felt it was important to speak out against the move.
You can follow Dana Barrett on twitter at @TheDanaBarrett, or visit her website electdanabarrett.com. Reach out to her via email at Dana.Barrett@fultoncountyga.gov.
