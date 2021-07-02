On this week’s special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast, Craig Kidd hosts Ginger Howard and Jason Thompson to discuss the Republican National Committee, its history, recent elections, and what issues it is working on now.
Ginger and Jason are two of Georgia’s three committee members for the RNC, along with the recently re-elected chair of the Georgia Republican Party, David Shafer. They discuss the origins of the RNC and how it has evolved over time, both in substance and demographics.
Many listeners also may not know what exactly the RNC does, and Ginger and Jason talk about their committee work, fundraising efforts and the ways in which it helps guide candidates on modern issues.
Lastly, Craig asks about recent elections, what issues may have impacted the races and what the RNC is doing to help win back the suburbs, specifically in Metro Atlanta.
All that and more on this episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
