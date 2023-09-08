Podcast: Public Comment - The Musical

Welcome to The Local Option podcast! This week Dana discusses an eventful Fulton County Board meeting that included a live performance from one of our more colorful public commenters.
Next up she and Preston Thompson cover a series of votes dealing with the expenses of the county - some big and some small.
Finally, Dana shares her thoughts on the censure of her colleague that drew much public attention.
You can follow Dana Barrett on twitter at @TheDanaBarrett, or visit her website electdanabarrett.com. Reach out to her via email at Dana.Barrett@fultoncountyga.gov.
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.